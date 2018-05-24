Pickup truck ends up in unusual predicament at Kenosha intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- A two-vehicle accident led to this unusual predicament for the driver of a pickup truck in Kenosha on Thursday morning, May 24.

FOX6 News viewer video shows a pickup truck that appears to have driven up a guy-wire. It happened at the intersection of 60th St. and 39th Ave. in Kenosha.

Officials say the two-vehicle wreck happened just after 10 a.m. Officials say there were minor injuries -- but they do not know how many people were treated.

As of about 11:45 a.m., officials were still working to get the truck removed from the guy-wire.