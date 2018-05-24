× Police look to identify suspect accused of assaulting employee at McDonald’s in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need help identifying a suspect accused of assaulting an employee at the McDonald’s restaurant near Pilgrim and Silver Spring.

It happened just before noon on April 26.

Police said the suspect went behind the counter at the restaurant and into the manager’s office, where he physically assaulted the employee. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Another suspect taken into custody refused to identify this suspect, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.