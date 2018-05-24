Surviving the ride: Things to pack to entertain kids in the car on your road trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer travel season. But before you hit the road for a crazy family adventure -- plan for it! Andrea Khan, found of the Family Backpack, joins Real Milwaukee with how parents can survive a road trip with their sanity in tact.

Kid-friendly podcasts

• StoryNory

• Eleanor Amplified

• Wow in the World

• But Why

• Story Pirates

• Dream Big

• What If World

Using packing cubes from Eagle Creek that are great for organizing toys/car activities, clothes, etc. in the car - each family member gets a different color so that you can easily find things and keep them organized. Or they can be used for stop overs if you have multiple road trip stops. For example, you could pack your Fargo ND hotel items in the green cube so that you don't have to bring in all of the luggage at each stop;

Kid-friendly car games like Spot It! and Road Trip Bingo

Dance party in the car - where each kid gets to choose 3 songs prompting stories, laughter and bonding.