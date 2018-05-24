× TMZ: United Airlines settles with family whose 10-month-old French bulldog died in overhead bin

NEW YORK — United Airlines has settled with the family whose 10-month-old French bulldog, Kokito, died in an overhead bin — TMZ has learned.

According to TMZ, although United has reached a settlement with the Robledo family, the amount United is paying is confidential, according to the family’s attorney, Evan Oshan.

As TMZ first reported, the family threatened to sue after a flight attendant allegedly ordered Catalina Robledo to put Kokito in the overheard compartment. After two hours of barking, Kokito died of suffocation.

The dog’s death threw United into another PR crisis less than a year after the airline settled with Dr. David Dao, who was violently dragged off a flight.

United implemented new pet carrier policies after Kokito’s death.