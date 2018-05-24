West Allis firefighters battle garage fire, no injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- West Allis firefighters battled a garage fire at a home near 67th and Beloit on Thursday afternoon, May 24.

A Facebook post on the West Allis Fire Department Facebook page say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. Units arrived on scene within 3 minutes and found a detached garage fully involved with fire. A FOX6 News viewer captured the fire on camera (above).

Crews were able to bring the fire under control with 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported by firefighters or residents.