Wisconsin Department of Revenue: 324K child sales tax rebate claims filed in 1st week

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) announced on Thursday, May 24 that 324,000 Wisconsin child sales tax rebate claims were filed in just the first week.

Officials are reminding eligible claimants to file for their $100 per child sales tax rebate. Claims must be filed by July 2, but DOR encourages those who are eligible not to wait until the last minute. DOR estimates that roughly 670,000 households, with 1.22 million children in total, are eligible to file a claim.

Have a dependent child/children? You’re likely eligible for a $100 (per child) sales tax rebate

Sound fiscal management and a strong economy resulted in a state budget surplus of almost $400 million for the State of Wisconsin. Recently, a law was passed to return some of that surplus to taxpayers in the form of a Child Sales Tax Rebate. If you’re eligible, you can claim it between May 15 and July 2.

What is the Child Sales Tax Rebate?

It is a $100 rebate for sales and use tax paid on purchases made for raising a dependent child in 2017.* You may claim $100 for each qualified child.

Who can claim the Child Sales Tax Rebate? If you have a qualified child, you’re likely eligible. Each child’s rebate may only be claimed by one individual.

A qualified child must be:

Under age 18 on December 31, 2017

A dependent of the claimant for tax year 2017

A Wisconsin resident on December 31, 2017

A United States citizen

How do I claim my $100 (per child) Child Sales Tax Rebate?

The fastest and most convenient way is to go to childtaxrebate.wi.gov where you will find more details, frequently asked questions and information. You can apply for the Child Sales Tax Rebate online 24/7 from May 15 through July 2.

If you don’t have internet access, you may file a claim by phone at 608-266-KIDS (5437), Monday – Friday from 7:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.