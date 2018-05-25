14-year-old boy shot, injured during confrontation about being on private property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night, May 24.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the area of Green Bay Avenue and Hauser Avenue.

According to police, a group of juveniles were confronted by a property owner about being on private property. During the confrontation, a 14-year-old boy was shot.

Police say the shooting happened down the street from the Burger King on Green Bay Avenue -- but the victim ended up at the restaurant.

The victim was treated on the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The events that led up to the shooting remain under investigation.