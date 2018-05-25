× 8 Johnson Creek elementary students sickened by chlorine at hotel, sent to hospital

JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek fire officials tell FOX6 News eight students from Johnson Creek Elementary School were taken to Aurora Medical Center in Summit after being affected by chlorine at the Comfort Suites on Friday, May 25.

Officials say the Comfort Suites was evacuated. It is not known how many people were forced to leave the building.

FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene — and we will update this story as soon as more information is available.