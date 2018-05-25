Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Above the Clouds to preview their Spring Recital. Above the Clouds offers dance, music, and creative arts classes to children.



About Above the Clouds (website)

For more than 16 years, Above the Clouds, Inc. has devoted its energy to passionately advocating to help children connect to the arts through free dance, music, and creative arts classes. As you explore this site, our hope is that you would consider how you can contribute to the future of our children and to the communities we serve through donations of money and time.