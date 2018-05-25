Caught on camera: Police seek 3 suspects who stole motorcycles from shop in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted in a burglary at Southeast Sales Powersports on N. 76th St. just north of Green Tree.

Three suspects broke a window to the business shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday, May 21 and started pushing six motorcycles through an open field. Three of the motorcycles were recovered.

MPD is still seeking the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

