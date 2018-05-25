Construction update: A look at the upcoming road work that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Valley Bridges Project

Thursday, May 31

Wisconsin Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 South reopens by 5:30AM

Holiday work restrictions will be in effect from Friday AM until 6am on Tuesday, May 29. With long term lane closures in effect there are a few areas that motorists should be aware of and anticipate delays and consider alternate routes during peak travel times:

I-41/894 South at National Avenue - A long term lane closure is in effect. Motorists should anticipate heavy delays on Monday afternoon / evening

I-94 South in Racine County - A long-term southbound lane closure is in effect. Motorists a should anticipate delays stretching to north of Ryan Road during peak holiday travel times, likely Monday Afternoon / evening