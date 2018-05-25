Cuba plane crash toll rises to 112 with death of survivor

Picture taken at the scene of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport on May 18, 2018. - A Cuban state airways passenger plane with 104 passengers on board crashed on shortly after taking off from Havana's airport, state media reported. The Boeing 737 operated by Cubana de Aviacion crashed 'near the international airport,' state agency Prensa Latina reported. Airport sources said the jetliner was heading from the capital to the eastern city of Holguin. (Photo by Yamil LAGE / AFP)
HAVANA — The Cuban Health Ministry said Friday the toll from the crash of a passenger jet in Cuba has risen to 112 after another survivor of the catastrophe died.
A ministry statement says Emiley Sanchez de la O succumbed to her extensive injuries early in the day after nearly a week of treatment. The 40-year-old woman was one of three people who initially survived the May 18 crash of the Boeing 7373-200 jet shortly after takeoff from Havana.
A 23-year-old who lived through the crash died earlier this week, and authorities have identified the only living survivor as 19-year-old Mailen Diaz.
The plane was being operated by a Mexican charter company for state-owned airline Cubana when it abruptly crashed in Havana’s rural outskirts and burst into flames. The cause remains under investigation.
