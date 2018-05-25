× Drivers take note: Hot weather increases chances for pavement buckling

MADISON — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say unusually hot weather in the forecast this weekend could create conditions for pavement buckling. Motorists are asked to take extra caution.

Pavement buckles are most common when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, causing pavement to expand. This can cause concrete slabs of pavement to push against each other, and if the pressure becomes great enough the pavement can buckle. While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers the following tips for motorists:

Slow down, buckle up and eliminate distractions to focus your full attention on the roadway. Along with pavement issues, other concerns can include animals or debris on the roadway.

Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.

If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.