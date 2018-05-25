× Register today! Help FOX6 and William Henderson put an end to bullying

MILWAUKEE — You’re invited to join FOX6 and William Henderson, former Green Bay Fullback, for an exciting 2-day event in beautiful Port Washington, June 15 and 16. The fun kicks off on Friday evening when you can “Party with the Pack”. It’s your chance to meet William and some other former Green Bay players, including Najeh Davenport, Santana Dotson, Dorsey Levens, and more! The Eddie Butts Band will take the stage in the Beer Garden and play the night away (no cover charge).

Then on Saturday, June 16 hop on your bike for the 2nd annual Henderson’s Ride for Hope. There’s a ride for everyone – 60 miles for those enthusiastic riders, 25 miles for the casual rider and a 5-mile ride perfect for children and families. No matter which ride you choose, you could find yourself peddling alongside William Henderson and some of his teammates. You can also join the 5K light for Hope Walk, to help raise money for anti-bullying programs. There will be live entertainment, a children’s area, food and fun for the whole family. Players will be available to sign autographs for a minimal fee.

The events take place rain or shine at Coal Dock Park, 190 S. Wisconsin Street in Port Washington. Proceeds will benefit Lakeshore Regional Child Advocacy Center, an organization near and dear to William’s heart, as well as other local charities in the Ozaukee/Sheboygan area.

So, hop on your bike, party with the Pack, and help us put an end to bullying!

For complete details and registration information, CLICK HERE.