High-speed, high-flying sport will be on display all weekend long in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You may not be aware, but the national championships in a highly competitive college sport are taking place this weekend in Milwaukee. Carl spent the morning at Uihlein Scott Park checking in on the opening round action of Ultimate Frisbee.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Ultimate Frisbee College Championship (website)

The college division began in 1984 and has grown to include more than 18,000 student-athletes across 800+ college teams, making it USA Ultimate's largest member segment. In 2010 , the division implemented a formalized regular season, and ran its first ever Division III College Championships. The College Championships have been streamed lived on ESPN3 with follow-up broadcasts on ESPNU in each of the last five years. In 2017, the College Championships were live on ESPNU for the first time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For additional resources to assist you with your college team, visit our college development page.

Tournament Sanctioning - information on how to host a college regular season tournament.

Championship Events - information on how to submit a bid to host post season events.