× Miracle Marathon for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin raises more than $1.1M

MILWAUKEE — WKLH’s Miracle Marathon for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin wrapped up 36 hours of broadcasting from 5 a.m. on May 24 to 5 p. m. on the May 25, raising $1,112,805.

The two-day radiothon was broadcast live from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and was hosted by 96-5 WKLH/Milwaukee’s Mornings with Dave Luczak. It is a 21-year annual fundraising tradition held before Memorial Day weekend.

This event is Children’s Hospital’s largest fundraiser, with over $25,000,000 in donations through all 21 Marathons.

Listeners pledged their support for Children’s Hospital through a live volunteer phone bank, and can still donate online at chw.org/miraclemarathon.