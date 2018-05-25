× Mount Pleasant man sentenced to 4 years in prison for crash that killed his brother

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine County judge sentenced David Parr to four years in prison and another four years of extended supervision. This, after he pleaded guilty in March to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Parr, 26, caused a crash that killed his 22-year-old brother near Highway 31 and 16th St. in Mount Pleasant in November 2015. The vehicle the Parr brothers were in collided with an SUV. The victim in this case is 22-year-old Dylan Pickard.

According to the criminal complaint, while sitting in a rescue squad with Parr, an officer could “smell the odor of intoxicants” coming from Parr, and observed “glossy eyes and slurred speech.”