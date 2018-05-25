× Paul Mascari resigns as Chief of Police at Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University reported on Friday, May 25 that Paul Mascari has resigned as Chief of the Marquette University Police Department.

A statement on the university’s website reads as follows:

“Marquette University thanks Paul for his 14 years of service to the university, which included leading the department through a transition from a department of public safety to a commissioned police department. MUPD Captain Jeff Kranz will continue leading the department during this time, and the university thanks Captain Kranz and all of our officers for their continued great work keeping our campus and our community safe. Marquette will conduct a search to select a permanent successor.”