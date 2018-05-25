× Racine County: 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Town of Yorkville

RACINE COUNTY — Two people in their 60s died following a three-vehicle crash on County Highway C near 59th Drive in the Town of Yorkville. It happened Friday afternoon, May 25.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office have not released many details relating to the crash. However, authorities say a man and woman in their 60s from Racine County passed away as a result.

The victims’ names are not being released pending family notifications.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Union Grove/Yorkville Fire and Rescue.