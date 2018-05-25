Statewide Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old La Crosse County woman

LA CROSSE COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old La Crosse County woman. Officials say June Spors left for the grocery store around 3 p.m. Friday, May 25 and has not been seen since.
Officials say Spors was last seen in the Town of Holland, in rural Holmen, La Crosse County.
Authorities describe Spors as a woman who is white, 5’0″ tall, 140 pounds, with short curly gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blouse and jeans.
Spors is originally from the Melrose area but currently resides in Edgerton, Wisconsin.
Spors drives a 2016 red GMC with Wisconsin license plates 974DNN.
Anyone with information on Spors’ whereabouts is asked to contact the La Crosse Sheriff’s Office at 608-785-5942.