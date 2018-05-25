Statewide Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old La Crosse County woman

LA CROSSE COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old La Crosse County woman. Officials say June Spors left for the grocery store around 3 p.m. Friday, May 25 and has not been seen since.

Officials say Spors was last seen in the Town of Holland, in rural Holmen, La Crosse County.

#WiSilverAlert activated statewide for 82 year old June Spors. She is driving a red 2016 GMC Terrain, WI Plate 974DNN. She was last seen in Holmen, La Crosse County. She is 5'0" 140 lbs with Blue Eyes and Gray Hair. She is wearing jeans and a blouse.https://t.co/GiEbOVr4yL pic.twitter.com/bElm3FKAm0 — WI DOJ Silver Alert (@WiSilverAlert) May 26, 2018

Authorities describe Spors as a woman who is white, 5’0″ tall, 140 pounds, with short curly gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blouse and jeans.

Spors is originally from the Melrose area but currently resides in Edgerton, Wisconsin.

Spors drives a 2016 red GMC with Wisconsin license plates 974DNN.

Anyone with information on Spors’ whereabouts is asked to contact the La Crosse Sheriff’s Office at 608-785-5942.