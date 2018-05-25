‘Very concerned:’ US Marshals seek Ronald Jones, someone they say is violent, impulsive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- He has shown behavior that is violent, impulsive and aggressive. His criminal history contains shootings, drugs, resisting arrests and car theft. Now, U.S. Marshals need your help tracking down 38-year-old Ronald Jones.

“He's wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department as well as the U.S. Marshal Service for two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm,” the agent on his case said.

Prosecutors say that on Monday, April 30 of this year, Jones was riding in a vehicle with an associate of his when he spotted a former girlfriend in another vehicle near 18th and Hadley.

“Mr. Jones exited his vehicle went to the back seat of the vehicle retrieved a firearm pointed that firearm at the victims car and fired five rounds at the victim,” the agent explained.

Two bullets struck the victim’s car door. The victim's 4-year-old child was also inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Both survived the gunfire. Officers recovered five bullet casings.

Jones is from Milwaukee. U.S. Marshals say addresses for him are near 24th and Locust.

“Family has been semi-cooperative,” the agent said. 'He has a tattoo on his neck with the name Tonya and he has a tattoo on his upper left arm that says 'Billy the Kid.”

Jones is 5'11" tall, weighs 165 pounds and he has two tattoos that help identify him. Authorities suspect Jones is hiding out on the northwest side of Milwaukee.

"We're very concerned. Mr. Jones has a history of possessing a firearm illegally,” the agent said.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts to come forward, and help bring him into custody. Call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707.