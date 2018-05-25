What’s on the menu? Get a taste of the 2nd annual Milwaukee Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

MILWAUKEE -- The 2nd annual Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival will be taking place on Saturday, May 26 at theWaukesha County Expo Center.
Food Truck Festivals of America is heading to America's Dairyland for the 2nd Annual Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival in Milwaukee, WI. Featuring some of the area's most popular food trucks, dishing out fan favorites. Along with dozens of regional and national craft breweries, FTFA will be bringing the ultimate food truck experience to The Waukesha Expo Center.
The Trucks:
Little Havana Express
Soho Gourmet Cuisines
The Rolling Cones, LLC
Blue Cow Creperie
The Cupcake-A-Rhee, LLC
Frostin the Streets (Sweet Perfections)
FIB’s
Macarollin Food Truck
Smokin L’s BBQ
The Denson’s Catering
Wok n Roll by Bamboo
Happy Dough Lucky (VIP Truck)
La Guacamaya
Pig Tailz MKE
Haynes Kitchen
Nimble Coffee Bar
Hidden Kitchen MKE
Slide
Wicked Urban Grill LLC
Route 26
SushiGo
Wholesome Rollers
Cedarburg Popcorn Co.
Mother Wilma's Marshmallow Factory
Timbers BBQ Food Truck
Lumpia City
Amore de la Cucina
Granny's Real Wisconsin Custard
Lefty's Too