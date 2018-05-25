What’s on the menu? Get a taste of the 2nd annual Milwaukee Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

MILWAUKEE -- The 2nd annual Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival will be taking place on Saturday, May 26 at theWaukesha County Expo Center.

About Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival (website)

Food Truck Festivals of America is heading to America's Dairyland for the 2nd Annual Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival in Milwaukee, WI. Featuring some of the area's most popular food trucks, dishing out fan favorites. Along with dozens of regional and national craft breweries, FTFA will be bringing the ultimate food truck experience to The Waukesha Expo Center.

The Trucks:

Little Havana Express

Soho Gourmet Cuisines

The Rolling Cones, LLC

Blue Cow Creperie

The Cupcake-A-Rhee, LLC

Frostin the Streets (Sweet Perfections)

FIB’s

Macarollin Food Truck

Smokin L’s BBQ

The Denson’s Catering

Wok n Roll by Bamboo

Happy Dough Lucky (VIP Truck)

La Guacamaya

Pig Tailz MKE

Haynes Kitchen

Nimble Coffee Bar

Hidden Kitchen MKE

Slide

Wicked Urban Grill LLC

Route 26

SushiGo

Wholesome Rollers

Cedarburg Popcorn Co.

Mother Wilma's Marshmallow Factory

Timbers BBQ Food Truck

Lumpia City

Amore de la Cucina

Granny's Real Wisconsin Custard

Lefty's Too