Zenplace is changing how potential renters view apartments and homes

It’s the latest way to rent an apartment…

A robotic real estate agent, half human, half ipad and all business.

Zenplace reduces all the hassle involved with scheduling a time for a showing.

Here’s how it works:

After a quick background check prospective renters unlock the front door using a one time code.

They’re greeted by a robot nicknamed Zenny along with a real human via video chat to lead them around and answer any questions.

The agent on the other end sits at desk miles away. Instead of a few appointments a day they can show 15-20 different apartments.

It’s controlled remotely, where the iPad itself can pivot up or down. The only limitation is that it can’t do stairs.

Rabia Levy is a Real Estate Agent who says “It does have a sensor if I get close to something, but it just tells me what i’m near.”Levy also said “At first people are shocked. they’re not expecting to show up and have a robot and have me there talking to them, but then they like it because they can ask me questions that they have.”

Zenplace says it’s technology is more efficient than the existing process.

One more example of how technology is powering an on demand economy, renting an apartment faster than ever.

Brooke Preston whose on the hunt for a rental described the process as easy, “This experience where you can just get a code on your phone and unlock it and the the keys are right there i can do it on my own time and have that flexibility.