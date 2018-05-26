Have all your grilling questions answered by LongHorn Steakhouse’s grill masters

MILWAUKEE -- As the summer kicks off -- so does grilling season. Impress your friends with the perfectly grilled porterhouse steak. Grill Master Latoya Boone from LongHorn Steakhouse shares tips to wow guests at your next cook-out.
- LongHorn Steakhouse is opening its Grill Us Hotline for the sixth year this Memorial Day Weekend to share its expertise and passion for grilling.
- The restaurant`s certified Grill Masters will be available via phone at 1-855-LH-GRILL on Monday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. central to provide expert grilling tips just in time for holiday grill-outs.
- You can also chat live with an expert on LongHorn Steakhouse's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram when using #LHGrillMaster