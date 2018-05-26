× Inmate who escaped from work release site in Kenosha County captured in Richland County

KENOSHA — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections on Saturday, May 26 announced the capture of Jennifer Drost, an inmate who walked away from a work release site in Kenosha County on April 20.

She was apprehended in Richland County, Wisconsin.

She was an inmate at the Robert E. Ellsworth Correction Center.

The incident was reported to the Racine County and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Offices.

Again — she has been captured and is back in custody.