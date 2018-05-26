× Milwaukee officials investigate death of baby boy near 15th and Becher

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby near South 15th and Becher.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, the baby boy’s death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation — so no further information can be released at this time.

The medical examiner says there were 45 infant deaths in 2017, and 25 were related to an unsafe sleeping environment. That compares with 32 infant deaths in 2016 — 13 of them related to an unsafe sleeping environment.