Scouts honor veterans for Memorial Day with gravesite flags

LOS ANGELES — Thousands of scouts have placed American flags on the graves of veterans in a ceremony ahead of Memorial Day.

More than 6,000 children including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts participated in the event Saturday at Los Angeles National Cemetery.

Each scout placed a flag in the ground by each grave and saluted.

Organizers say nearly 90,000 flags were placed in tribute.