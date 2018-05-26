Shoreland Lutheran High School graduation ceremony honors senior killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOMERS -- It was a bittersweet moment for the graduating class in the Town of Somers on Saturday, May 26. What was supposed to be a day of celebration was met with a time of sadness.

Donning their caps and gowns, seniors at Shoreland Lutheran High School are ready for their next chapter in life. But they are about to embark on their future without their classmate whose journey sadly ended.

Cameron Nahf, 18, was tragically killed just three days before graduation when the SUV he was driving lost control and struck a tree. He died and his younger brother, who was a passenger, was seriously injured.

The commencement was full of prayer and scriptures, reiterating the need to stand firm in faith. Bible verses were read as the names of the Class of 2018 were called.

As Nahf's name was said aloud, his parents didn't cross the stage, instead received his diploma along with flowers followed by embraces and a prayers. The ceremony ended with reflection and rejoice.

"We feel bad for ourselves and celebrate Cameron's entrance into heaven and pray for God's strength and guidance as we continue to live our lives here on Earth without him," School President, Paul Scriver said. "It hurts."

The pain is still very fresh for the teen's family who are still in deep mourning.

"The family has endured a tremendous loss and the hole that Cameron's tragic passing leaves is not something that can ever be fully healed," Cameron's uncle Matt Weber said. "We take comfort in knowing he's been called home to the Lord and it's through God's grace that the family draws strength to face the difficult days ahead."

They're taking solace in the community's support and the impact the baseball player and college hopeful left behind.

"We are heartened that the faith and love that Cameron brought to the world has been reflected back to the family in this time of great need," Weber said. "Please keep Cameron and his family in your prayers."