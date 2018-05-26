Silver Alert issued for 62-year-old Deborah Berthold missing from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued a 62-year-old Milwaukee woman last seen near South 7th and Lapham. Officials say Deborah Berthold walked away from her residence “upset” on Saturday, May 26 around 12:45 p.m., and has not been seen since.

Berthold is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Officials say she uses the bus system but does hot have her pass.

Berthold is described as a woman who is white, 5’5″ tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and long gray hair. She was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with cartoon characters on it, white pants and light blue tennis shoes with a Velcro strap. She is also wearing a gold ring on her right hand and has a rainbow tattoo on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405.