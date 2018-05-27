× 1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into old South Shore Fire Department; speed was a factor

MOUNT PLEASANT — One person is in critical condition and another was killed after a vehicle crashed into the South Shore Fire Department early Sunday, May 27.

According to police, it all began around 2:30 a.m. when a person reported hearing the sound of a loud crash. Within minutes, Month Pleasant officers found a vehicle that had crashed into the vacant South Shore Fire Department building.

A man and a woman were in the vehicle. The South Shore Fire Department provided medical attention at the scene.

The male driver was air lifted to a hospital by Flight For Life and is in critical condition. The female passenger died at the scene due to her injuries in the crash.

Officials say speed was a factor in the accident. Both people in the car were wearing their seat belts.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.