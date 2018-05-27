× Kyle Busch wins Coca-Cola 600 in dominating fashion, setting records

CHARLOTTE — Kyle Busch has won the Coca-Cola 600, becoming the only active driver to win a Cup Series points race at every racetrack on the NASCAR circuit.

Busch won the first three stages and led 377 of 400 laps overall at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch, the pole sitter and Cup Series points leader, ended years of frustration at the track in points-paying events. Busch had won a combined 15 Xfinity and Trucks Series races and the 2017 All-Star race at the track before his breakthrough win in a Cup points race Sunday.

It was Busch’s fourth victory of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 33-year-old Busch has won 188 races across NASCAR’s top three series.

Martin Truex Jr. was second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson.

Kevin Harvick, who had won the last three Cup races including last week’s All-Star race, crashed on Lap 83 and finished last.