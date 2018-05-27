Find the perfect tech gift to give the graduate in your life

MILWAUKEE -- Graduation season is upon us as we prepare to celebrate those graduates in our lives. If you're looking for gift ideas that will have a lasting impression on this special occasion, Nathan Fricke from the Brookfield AT&T store shows off some cutting edge tech gifts.

Products talked about:

  • Directv NOW
  • IPad Pro, Apple Pencil & Zagg Keyboard
  • Google Home
  • Car Vent Mount: Wireless Charging
  • Tile mate: Find Keys and Wallet
  • Apple TV & ROKU: Device streaming DTV Now
  • JBL FLIP 4 & Charge 3: By Harman and IP7 waterproof rating