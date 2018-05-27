Severe thunderstorm warning for multiple counties NW of metro area until 5pm

High heat leads to buckling pavement in parts of southern Wisconsin

Posted 3:12 pm, May 27, 2018, by , Updated at 04:27PM, May 27, 2018

Pavement buckles on WIS 57 near Fredonia

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The high temperatures led to pavement buckling in several parts of the southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, May 27.

In Ozaukee County, the southbound lanes of WIS 57 near Fredonia were blocked because of a pavement buckle reported around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. Traffic was able to get by on the right shoulder. Repairs to the pavement at that location were complete shortly after 4 p.m.

Pavement buckles on WIS 57 near Fredonia

There were also reports of pavement buckling in Fond du Lac, Sauk, Winnebago, Columbia and Dane counties.

On Saturday, May 26, there were multiple reports of pavement buckling in Dodge County — along US Highway 151 and State Highway 73.