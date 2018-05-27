Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Videos
Politics
Dose of Reality
Sports
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Events
Weather
81°
81°
Low
68°
High
92°
Mon
70°
89°
Tue
71°
85°
Wed
68°
77°
See complete forecast
May 27, 2018
Posted 7:54 am, May 27, 2018, by
Kiri Salinas
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who is turning six years old Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Monday on FOX6 News at 9
What it takes to ‘bee’ champion.
Popular
7 easy mistakes could alter blood pressure readings
Sterling Brown promises legal action as MPD releases body camera video from his January arrest
Dennis King case: Mom, half-brother of accused killer face charges of aiding a felon
‘Pray for him:’ Man, 18, killed, brother seriously hurt after vehicle struck tree in Somers
Latest News
Man held in Venezuela for 2 years is welcomed home by President Trump
May 27, 2018
May 27
S. Korea: Kim commits to summit with President Trump, denuclearization
Look Who's 6
May 6, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 20, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 13, 2018
Look Who's 6
April 27, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 9, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 21, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 22, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 23, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 24, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 25, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 26, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 19, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 18, 2018
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.