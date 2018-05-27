Pewaukee HS baseball player part of impressive senior class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEWAUKEE-- Ricky Glowe is a senior at Pewaukee High School. He plays for the baseball team. This will be the final team to play summer baseball, as the WIAA is moving everyone to spring baseball. All five seniors, including Ricky, signed their letters of intent to play baseball in college. That's something that never has happened before at Pewaukee High School. Ricky will be attending Ripon College in the fall. Beside baseball, Ricky is on the National Honor Society and participates on the culinary club.

Ricky Glowe

Pewaukee High School

Senior

Baseball Player