Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Saturday, May 26 within an hour. One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday night in the area of 15th and Llyod Street.

Police say a 53-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound after shots were fired. Police are investigating the circumstances behind the incident. Suspects are unknown at this time.

The second shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 39th and Hopkins Saturday night.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound while outside. The officer ans detective continue to look into what happened and any suspects involved.

Milwaukee police then responded to the scene of a homicide near 26th and Roosevelt just before 10:50 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say a 41-year-old man was fatally shot while in his vehicle. Officers and MFD attempted to revive him — however he passed away at the scene. There appears to have been a fight between the victim and the suspect earlier in the night. A suspect is in custody. The investigation continues.