Silver Alert: Search is on for missing 64-year-old West Allis man

WEST ALLIS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 64-year-old West Allis man Sunday morning, May 27.

Roderick Greengrass was last seen on Saturday, May 26 around 3:30 p.m. at the Aurora West Allis Medical Center on Lincoln Avenue where he lives.

He’s described as a man, Native American, 5’04” tall, 130 pounds with black shoulder length hair, a mustache, and brown eyes. He’s believed to be on foot. He was last seen wearing a navy blue windbreaker, pants, and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Allis police.