Glendale police ask for help in search for 17-year-old boy with autism

GLENDALE — Glendale police are asking for your help in their search for Titus Rantanen.

Officials say Rantanen is a 17-year-old with autism and is bi-polar. They describe Rantanen as a male, white, 5’1″ tall, 250 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, dark gray shorts, white socks and black Velcro shoes. They say he left Barnes & Noble (Bayshore Town Center) at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, May 28. He apparently frequents Game Stop & Walmart.

If you have information that could help locate Rantanen, you’re urged to call Glendale police at 414-228-1753.