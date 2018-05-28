Honoring those who served: Milwaukee VA holds 88th Memorial Day ceremony at Wood National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For the 88th year, the Milwaukee VA will hold it's annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Wood National Cemetery on Monday, May 28.

Over the weekend, volunteers placed flags at all of the graves -- as one of the many tributes to take place on this Memorial Day.

The annual ceremony will get underway at 9:25 a.m. near the war memorial -- that's on the northwest side of the grounds near I-94.

It will include music by the American Legion Band, a wreath laying, Vietnam Missing-In-Action roll call for Wisconsin veterans, a balloon release, and a riffle volley.

This year's guest speaker is Gene Schulz who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate a Nazi concentration camp.