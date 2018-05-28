Man drowns in Whitewater Lake after attempting to retrieve water craft; not wearing life vest

WHITEWATER — After multiple hours of searching, Whitewater fire crews were able to find a man who had drowned in the Whitewater Lake Friday, May 25.

According to officials, the Whitewater Fire Department was notified of a possible drowning around 5:30 p.m.

Crews arriving at the scene were told that two people were attempting to retrieve a personal water craft from the lake. During the attempt, a young man experience distress and went under the water. He was not wearing a life vest.

Crews searched the water for over three hours and located the drowning victim just after dark.

The death investigation is being led by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department.

The following fire departments assisted in the recovery: City of Delavan, Fontana, Lake Geneva, Linn, Lauderdale La Grange, Town of Delavan, Elkhorn, Darien, Sharon, Williams Bay, Walworth and Lyons. Mercy Walworth MD-1 also assisted at the scene.