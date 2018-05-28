Live: President Trump participates in the annual Arlington National Cemetery wreath laying ceremony
LIVE: The 88th annual Memorial Day service at Wood National Cemetery

Man drowns in Whitewater Lake after attempting to retrieve water craft; not wearing life vest

Posted 8:25 am, May 28, 2018, by

WHITEWATER — After multiple hours of searching, Whitewater fire crews were able to find a man who had drowned in the Whitewater Lake Friday, May 25.

According to officials, the Whitewater Fire Department was notified of a possible drowning around 5:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Whitewater Fire Department

Courtesy: Whitewater Fire Department

Crews arriving at the scene were told that two people were attempting to retrieve a personal water craft from the lake. During the attempt, a young man experience distress and went under the water. He was not wearing a life vest.

Crews searched the water for over three hours and located the drowning victim just after dark.

Courtesy: Whitewater Fire Department

Courtesy: Whitewater Fire Department

The death investigation is being led by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department.

The following fire departments assisted in the recovery: City of Delavan, Fontana, Lake Geneva, Linn, Lauderdale La Grange, Town of Delavan, Elkhorn, Darien, Sharon, Williams Bay, Walworth and Lyons. Mercy Walworth MD-1 also assisted at the scene.