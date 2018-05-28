× Try one of the best burgers in Milwaukee at the Crave Cafe

SHOREWOOD — One of the best burgers you may ever have in Milwaukee. Kramp visits the Crave Café is located off of Oakland Avenue.

About Crave Café

Crave Cafe opened about a year and a half ago or so and actually David's parents opened East Garden Chinese restaurant which is a staple in Milwaukee but he wanted to do something different. He's definitely doing something different.

The standard burger includes: cheddar cheese, romaine, tomato, pickle, and house made thousand island. That's a six-dollar burger. You might think, "What?! Six dollars for that ginormous burger?" but that's what they do here at Crave.

They have an interesting selection of burgers and an interesting selection of beverages as well.