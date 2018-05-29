20-foot branch falls from tree and crashes onto picnic tables, 2 women hurt

HUBERTUS — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office say two people were hurt on Sunday, May 27 when a branch fell onto two picnic tables on the grounds at Holy Hill.

Officials say the branch was about 20 feet long. It struck a 29-year-old pregnant woman from Chicago in the back. Also struck was a 55-year-old Chicago woman — she was knocked to the ground and was unconscious.

Both subjects were taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls.

The 55-year-old woman sustained several broken ribs, fractures to her disks in her back and a possible brain bleed.