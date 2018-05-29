4 taken into custody following armed robbery, police pursuit

Police pursuit ends near Alois and State

MILWAUKEE — Four men have been taken into custody after robbing a business and then leading police on a pursuit Monday, May 28.

It all first started around 5 p.m. near the area 2nd and Wisconsin Avenue. MPD responded to an armed robbery at a business near the area. Police say two suspects entered the business, pointed guns at employees, and stole merchandise before the fled the scene.

The suspects’ car was found a short time later and a pursuit began. The pursuit ended near Alois and State Streets. Police took four suspects into custody.

The four suspects are a 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old man, and two 20-year-old men.

Milwaukee police will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.