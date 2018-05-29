× Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek help identifying 2 shooting suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on Monday, May 28.

It happened near 38th and Hadley at around 12:40 p.m.

Officials say a 17-year-old boy became involved in a confrontation with two others. During the confrontation, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital for his non-life threatening injury. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.