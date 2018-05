MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 70-year-old man. Officials say Jose Garcia was last seen Saturday morning, May 26 near 25th and Wells.

Garcia suffers from dementia. Police describe him as 5’9″ tall, 128 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and no teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.