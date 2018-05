× Developing: West Allis police investigate crash at 119th & Oklahoma

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are on the scene of a car crash at 119th and Oklahoma.

A FOX6 News photojournalist at the scene sent back pictures — which show a black car struck what appears to be a utility pole.

Officials say the driver and sole occupant of the car was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.