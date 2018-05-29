× Dog kisses firefighter who saved him from roof

WELLS, Maine — One dog was so happy to be rescued that he couldn’t help but kiss the man who saved him!

On Sunday, May 27, police say a dog managed to get out onto the roof of his home through an upstairs window. People nearby called police and stood with the dog until officers could arrive.

With the help of the Wells Fire Department, the officer was able to rescue the dog.

The kissing photo was captioned: “Thank you kisses to Captain Nawfel! It’s pawsatively love! Is there anything more stunning than an animal expressing gratitude?!”

