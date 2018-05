SHEBOYGAN — All in a day’s work…

The Sheboygan Police Department received a call of several ducklings falling into a storm drain at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, may 29. All this — at the corner of 14th and Erie.

PHOTO GALLERY

A Facebook post by Sheboygan police says Officer Oetzel sprung into action to save the little feathered friends.

Thanks to his quick action, all five little ducks are back safe with their parents.