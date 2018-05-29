Love wine? Then try making your own bottle in Port Washington 🍷

PORT WASHINGTON -- If you love wine, then there's a spot for you up in Port Washington. Kramp visits a place where you can make your own wine called Vines to Cellar.

About Vines to Cellar (website)

Vines to Cellar Mico-winery is your U-Vin, home wine and beer supply shop. This is the one-stop location for all of your wine drinking and making needs! Our staff will assist you in producing the perfect 1st or 10th batch of wine. After you bottle your batch we invite you to customize your vintage with personalized labels.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are a Micro Winery which offers wines produced on site. We offer wine by the sample, glass, bottle or custom batch ranging from 3-50 gallons. Our winery provides the perfect location for a private party, reunion or special occasion. Bring your friends and enjoy the full experience of wine from the Vines to Cellar!