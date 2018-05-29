× Medical Examiner reports 13 death investigations over Memorial Day weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office had a busy Memorial Day weekend.

The Medical Examiner said Tuesday, May 29 that over the holiday weekend, they investigated 13 deaths.

According to the Medical Examiner, the death investigations over the holiday weekend were:

Six probable over dose deaths

Four homicides

Two motor vehicle fatalities

One infant death

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday, May 29.